Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

