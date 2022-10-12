Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

