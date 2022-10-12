Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 53.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 94,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 100,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

MPC stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

