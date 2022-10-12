4,622 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.18 and a 200-day moving average of $295.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.