Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Quanta Services worth $55,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

