Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,441 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.69.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

