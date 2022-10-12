Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.