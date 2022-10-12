Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,307 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,674,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

