Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $396.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.