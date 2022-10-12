Csenge Advisory Group Sells 380 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in UDR were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tobam grew its position in UDR by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

