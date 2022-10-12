Csenge Advisory Group Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

