Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $399.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.87. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $394.01 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

