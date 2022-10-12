Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $504,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.67 and a one year high of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

