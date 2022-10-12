Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 2,071 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,825,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.29 and its 200 day moving average is $268.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.17 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.