Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.