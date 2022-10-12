Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

BIP stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

