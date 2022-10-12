Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

