Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 4,690 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

