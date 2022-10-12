Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.