Csenge Advisory Group Buys 682 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.71.

NYSE:STZ opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.42. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

