Csenge Advisory Group Buys 408 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

