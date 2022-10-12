Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 86.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 222,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

