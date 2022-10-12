Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

