Csenge Advisory Group Has $589,000 Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.