Csenge Advisory Group Has $564,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

