Csenge Advisory Group Sells 309 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,016 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

