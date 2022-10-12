Csenge Advisory Group Has $632,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

