QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
