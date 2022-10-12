NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.