TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.