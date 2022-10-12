Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 34,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

