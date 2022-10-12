UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

