StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,043,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,212,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

