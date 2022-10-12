Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

