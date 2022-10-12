UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 198.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

