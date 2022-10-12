Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 246 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chevron by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,015,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

