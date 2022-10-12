1,079 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

