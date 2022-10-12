Advisor Resource Council Buys New Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.