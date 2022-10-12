Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $783,000.
VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.
