4,368 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,368 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

