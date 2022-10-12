Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $503.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

