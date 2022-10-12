6,062 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.