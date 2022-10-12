Advisor Resource Council Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

LMBS stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $50.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

