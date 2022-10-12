Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.