Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,015,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 221,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

