Advisor Resource Council Invests $247,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.10% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 289,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

