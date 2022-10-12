Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 20,732 GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.39% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIPS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 722.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIPS opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

