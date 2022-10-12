Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 136.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

