Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,801 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $90,059. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

