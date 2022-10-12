Advisor Resource Council Takes $259,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

